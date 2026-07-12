Oklahoma residents pack council meeting to criticize leaders over a proposed data center development

The turnout required the city to use an overflow room and issue two recesses.

Yukon, Oklahoma, residents filled a city council meeting June 29 to criticize leaders over a proposed data center development.

The turnout required the city to use an overflow room and issue two recesses, according to local outlet News 9.

What happened?

Beltline Energy's plan was to build data centers in Yukon, Luther, and Piedmont. Residents from both Yukon and Piedmont came to the council meeting to oppose the project and call for Mayor Brian Pillmore and City Manager Jeff Deckard to step down.

Even though the recall effort was not on the agenda, according to News 9, it was a major talking point throughout the evening.

"We don't want this data center, and instead you do it behind our backs," one resident told council members, per News 9.

Pillmore said he had not made a decision and noted that the project could raise city revenue by over 60%.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are increasingly at the center of local battles because they can bring tax revenue and economic activity but also raise concerns about land use, infrastructure strain, and quality of life.

Roughly 7 in 10 Americans oppose an AI data center being built in their area, according to a May Gallup poll. Nearly half — 48% — strongly oppose it.

One speaker put it bluntly, per News 9: "I signed for you to be removed. I did it with a smile on my face."

"Are you going to resign, or are you going to resign?" another person asked the mayor.

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