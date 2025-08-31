Major bank makes head-turning shift in its investment strategy: 'We have decided to become even more selective'

In a powerful step toward a greener future, Danske Bank Group, a Copenhagen-based bank, has dramatically scaled back its investments in fossil fuel companies, signaling a major win for climate-conscious investing.

ESG Today reported that by announcing in August that it's divesting from over 85% of its dirty energy holdings, Danske Bank is aligning its financial strategy with the urgent need for environmental action and sending a clear message that the future belongs to clean energy.

The move follows a new policy that supports companies with credible low-carbon transition plans aligned with the Paris Agreement.

By shifting capital toward businesses preparing for a cleaner energy future, Danske is responding to customer demand and making a clear statement: Sustainability is now a financial priority.

Dirty energy is the biggest cause of rising global temperatures, releasing most of the planet-heating gases driving global warming. From drilling and mining to burning oil, coal, and gas, the process pollutes the air we breathe and the water we drink, harming people's health, especially in vulnerable communities.

On top of that, these companies have spent years using their power and money to delay climate action and slow down the transition to clean energy. As extreme weather, wildfires, and rising seas become more intense, it's clear we need to hold these companies accountable, stop expanding dirty energy, and invest in better solutions.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

"We will continue to invest in companies working in the fossil fuel sector to reflect the global economy and global energy supply," Danske Bank Asset Management CIO Thomas Otbo said. "However, in alignment with the majority of our customers' preferences, we have decided to become even more selective in our fossil fuels investments for most of our investment products. And we firmly believe this to be in the best long-term interest of our investment customers."

Moves like Danske Bank's are important steps in pushing the world toward a healthier, safer, and more sustainable future. By cutting ties with polluting companies, Danske Bank is helping to shift both money and momentum away from dirty energy and toward a cleaner, more just energy future.

This decision not only reflects a growing awareness among investors but also sets a strong example for others in the financial industry. As more institutions follow suit, the collective power of capital can accelerate the global transition to renewable energy, helping safeguard the planet for generations to come.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.