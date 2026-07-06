Amazon's Rivian delivery van gets surprising second life as mobile storefront

Because the van does not have a NACS port, it cannot use Tesla Superchargers.

Xcelerate Auto, a Texas EV finance company, says it has received the Dallas area's first Rivian van outside Amazon's fleet and plans to convert it into a mobile retail space.

Instead of dropping off packages, the all-electric vehicle is set to become what the company calls a "traveling bodega."

What happened?

In a video posted to X, Xcelerate Auto said its Rivian RCV 500 arrived and will be transformed into a pop-up shop with product shelves and clothing racks.

We took delivery of the first @Rivian RCV 500 (non Amazon) in Dallas yesterday and here's a walkthrough of it. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0HrxlPJqVy — Xcelerate Auto (@xcelerateauto) June 26, 2026

According to the company, this is the first non-Amazon Rivian commercial van in Dallas. Amazon has so far been the primary recipient of these vehicles.

Deliveries to customers other than Amazon are still relatively uncommon, even after Rivian opened orders more broadly, as Electric Vehicles reported.

In the video, Xcelerate said the van showed 164 miles of range at 99% charge, though it expects around 150 miles on a full charge in normal use. The video also highlighted some quirks of the early commercial setup. Xcelerate said the van is restricted to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to keep it close to charging stations.

It also noted that because the van lacks a NACS port, it cannot use Tesla Superchargers, though it can charge at Rivian chargers and Tesla wall connectors.

Adding to the novelty, the company said it received three Amazon-branded utility keys, and an Amazon team gave it a walkthrough of the features.

Why does it matter?

For Rivian, the delivery is another sign of its effort to win buyers for these vans beyond Amazon, its biggest backer and customer. Amazon has more than 30,000 of the vans in operation worldwide and has committed to buying 100,000 by 2030. Rivian's publicly identified non-Amazon fleet customers, by contrast, still amount to a short list that includes HelloFresh and Slice.

Rivian has marketed the vans to delivery, trade, and service fleets, saying lower operating costs can translate into savings over time.

EVs can deliver significant fuel savings and lower routine maintenance costs, since they do not require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles.

This Dallas van also shows how flexible commercial EVs can be. Rather than serving as a standard delivery vehicle, it is being repurposed as a rolling storefront.

What are people saying?

Xcelerate said it plans to use the van as a "traveling bodega."

Rivian founder and Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe has also made clear that the company sees more opportunity in this category, telling investors there are "lots of other opportunities we see" beyond Amazon.

In May, he told investors that Amazon's deployed fleet serves as a "billboard" to show other operators that the vans can do the job.

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