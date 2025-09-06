Officials unveil new budget with major changes impacting drivers: 'Opportunity to step up and create real change'

One of America's largest cities has released a budget proposal that features several environmentally friendly policies and initiatives.

Dallas' budget proposal was unveiled last month by City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. As Environment Texas reports, the budget advances the city in several green aspects.

Among the biggest growth initiatives is the city's budget for electric vehicles. After spending $2.7 million in 2025, the proposed 2026 budget allocates $6.1 million for EVs and chargers.

The budget also outlines clear annual goals for the city to achieve with its EV fleet. It sets a goal for 10% of city vehicles to be electric by the end of the financial year 2026, and 15% by the end of the following year.

The city also plans on using federal funds to add solar panels to two buildings — the Bachman Recreation Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Still, Environment Texas wrote, the plan could be even more ambitious. The publication called for Dallas to apply for more federal EV grants and be more aggressive on its vehicle-conversion timeline, to increase its number of bike lanes, and to make the city's convention center safer and more friendly for birds.

"While federal funding and action on environmental issues from climate change to soot pollution are falling behind, cities have the opportunity to step up and create real change," Environment Texas' Ian Seamans wrote. "We're calling on the City of Dallas to be a leader that inspires both residents and other cities to act by making common-sense investments to improve public health and to prevent and mitigate climate disasters."

One of the U.S.'s 10 largest cities, Dallas has taken other steps in recent years to improve its environmental footing. In 2023, the city shut down a controversial biofuels plant that was reportedly polluting local waterways and creating a terrible odor.

Dallas has also partnered with other Texas cities to look into a pair of high-speed rail projects, bringing the potential of fast, world-class public transportation to the city.

