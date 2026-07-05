'Dada Joe Remix' pleads guilty in $4.4 million romance scam that targeted Arizona seniors

The financial damage can be severe, but the emotional toll can be just as lasting.

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, who is known as "Dada Joe Remix," has pleaded guilty in a major fraud case that prosecutors say used sham romances and bogus inheritance stories to target older people in Arizona and across the United States.

What happened?

According to Fox 10 Phoenix and Arizona Justice Department officials, Boateng pleaded guilty to felony Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

Boateng, officials said, was arrested in Ghana on May 27, 2025, under an extradition warrant. He was brought to the United States in June and has remained in custody since.

Officials said Boateng acknowledged in his plea agreement that "he and his co-conspirators engaged in a romance and inheritance fraud scheme from 2013 through March 2023, targeting the elderly from Arizona and around the United States."

Authorities said the operation relied on earning victims' trust before seeking money. They said the group falsely told victims that gold and jewels had been inherited, then claimed taxes or other fees had to be paid before those assets could be released.

The Justice Department wrote, "The co-conspirators pretended to be romantically involved with the victims through online dating sites, text, or other electronic communications."

Why does it matter?

The financial damage can be severe, but the emotional toll can be just as lasting.

When seniors lose savings to long-running scams, families often end up absorbing the fallout.

Retirement plans can be thrown off course, caregiving pressures can grow, and money meant for housing, health care, and everyday needs can vanish into fraud operations far beyond a victim's community.

A phone, a dating profile, or a text conversation can become a tool for deception, making digital safety an increasingly important part of protecting vulnerable people.

What's being done?

Federal prosecutors have already taken one major step: extradition and prosecution.

Bringing Boateng to the United States and securing a guilty plea show that authorities are pursuing international fraud cases, even when they stretch across years and national borders.

The restitution agreement totals about $4.4 million, even though recovering losses in fraud cases is often difficult.

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