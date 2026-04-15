San Francisco announces major plan to install 100 curbside EV charging stations by 2030

"This legislation will expand access to reliable charging, especially for renters."

Charging an EV in the San Francisco Bay Area could soon be a lot simpler, thanks to a new project announced by Mayor Daniel Lurie.

According to the Voice of San Francisco, legislation has been introduced in the city to create a permit process that would allow more curbside charging stations.

At a press conference in early March, Lurie said the city will soon have a "clear process to allow curbside EV chargers to be built across neighborhoods here in San Francisco," the Voice reported.

"This legislation will expand access to reliable charging, especially for renters, [and] people who live in apartment buildings," Laurie explained.

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This city-wide upgrade could make the switch from gas-powered cars to electric even easier for hesitant drivers.

While using public charging stations already offers some savings compared to filling up a gas tank, the biggest benefits come from charging at home. At-home chargers, like the fast Level 2 models available from companies like Qmerit, let drivers take advantage of lower residential electricity rates, unlocking even greater savings over time.

The San Francisco program is currently in its pilot phase and already installed two stations in April of 2025. Also, according to the Mayor's office, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will begin accepting applications from curbside charging companies as early as this summer.

According to local EV owner Ashkan Javaherian, the pilot program is already paying off, the Voice reported. He explained that the two new curbside chargers saved him from selling his EV.

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SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum said that the city is hoping to install 100 charging stations by 2030.

"Our priority is simple. We're trying to create a feasible, equitable, and responsive pathway to meet this important community need," Kirschbaum explained.

Whether you're a current EV owner or are looking to make the switch, you can check out Qmerit for helpful information about at-home chargers. Its free resources can connect you with quick, free estimates and competitive quotes for Level 2 chargers.

With Level 2 charging, you can benefit from lower at-home electricity rates while making sure your car is ready to go after a night of charging.

For even more savings, consider installing solar panels to go with your at-home charger. By collecting the energy from the sun to power your charger, you're essentially filling up your car for free.

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