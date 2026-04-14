Arkansas bans all outdoor burns, and that includes the popular trend of field burning

Favorable conditions also make these fires even more severe.

Arkansas isn't taking any chances when it comes to wildfires.

As the Wynne Progress reported in March, Cross County became one of approximately 40 of the state's 75 counties that implemented a burn ban due to the increased wildfire risk posed by frequent grass fires.

It was an aggressive step for a county facing a moderate risk of wildfire danger, per the Arkansas Forestry Division. Most of northern Arkansas was under high risk, so a ban there was to be expected.

However, conditions on the ground elsewhere heightened danger throughout the entire state. In an executive order in late March, Cross County judge Lynn Blake explained the reasoning.

"Due to the weather and rapid drying conditions, it has become necessary to ban all outdoor burning in Cross County," it began.

The area's low humidity and strong winds contributed to a string of grass fires, according to Wynne Fire Chief Kory Ward. Blake said multiple local fire departments suggested the ban.

There were some exceptions to the measure. Fire pits, gas grills, and charcoal grills with lids were still permitted.

If you're wondering why burns are so popular with the state's farmers, a Redditor shared the rationale on the r/Arkansas subreddit after a poster questioned the practice in a post.

"Arkansas has much more acreage planted in rice, which leaves more plant debris than other crops and is harder to no till plant," they replied. "And the ground usually has to be worked up for a different rotation crop to remove the levees and lay out raised beds, even if it was bedded rice previously."

They concluded it was "easier to burn it and then till."

Arkansas Energy & Environment has a section devoted to advice for safely burning yard waste and alternatives, noting the dangers of the practice. Among the suggested measures was composting.

Wildfires aren't just destructive and costly to put out. Their smoke contains harmful pollutants that can increase the risk of stroke in people who breathe it in.

Favorable conditions also make these fires even more severe. Colorado dealt with a blaze in March that consumed at least 7,400 acres, which was made worse by dry and unseasonably warm conditions.

If areas have limited vegetation, that can also allow fires to more easily spread. That seems to be the case with Cross County's grass yards and fields.

Local officials, including the fire department and sheriff's department, were put in charge of enforcing the ban. On April 13, 22 counties remained under a burn ban.

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