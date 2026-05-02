Chinese court rules it illegal to replace workers with AI purely to cut costs

"Progress is good, but not if it leaves workers behind."

Legal experts are lauding a recent Chinese ruling as a reassuring sign for labor rights protection amid a global push for industries to adopt artificial intelligence technology, according to NPR.

The Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court in eastern China ruled in favor of a senior tech worker whose company replaced him with AI, upholding an earlier decision by a lower-level court that found the worker's dismissal was unlawful.

The court published an article stating, "The termination grounds cited by the company did not fall under negative circumstances such as business downsizing or operational difficulties, nor did they meet the legal condition that made it 'impossible to continue the employment contract.'"

The worker was employed at a tech firm unnamed by the court in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, as a quality assurance supervisor and identified by the court only by the surname Zhou. According to NPR, Zhou worked with AI large language models, verifying the accuracy of answers they generated.

The company reassigned Zhou to a lower-level position with a 40% cut to his annual salary of 300,000 yuan ($43,900). Zhou refused this offer, and the unnamed tech firm ended Zhou's contract. It cited that AI reduced staffing needs, disrupting Zhou's role.

Zhou took action against the firm by filing an arbitration claim and demanding higher compensation for wrongful termination; he ultimately won.

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The company, disagreeing with the claim and demand, attempted legal recourse and filed a lawsuit in 2025. It lost in a district-level court and again on appeal.

The Hangzhou court also ruled that the steep salary cut for the alternative position with the company was unreasonable.

News of this ruling is offering a platform for the discourse around AI and the global workforce.

Responding to a tweet summarizing this case, one X user wrote, "Progress is good, but not if it leaves workers behind."

The decision and timing of this ruling could not have been more critical. As companies across the globe spend billions of dollars each quarter to implement AI technologies and news of massive layoffs flood headlines, the Hangzhou ruling is reckoning with whether a company can use AI replacement as a pretext for laying off human workers.

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