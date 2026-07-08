US court orders $5.5 million after WhatsApp 'pig butchering' scam sent cash to Hong Kong

Six defendants were ordered by a federal judge to pay more than $5.5 million in an SEC case over an alleged fake crypto investment operation. Regulators say the scheme drew people in through WhatsApp.

The SEC alleges the platform showed invented gains while victims' money was sent to accounts in Hong Kong.

What happened?

The SEC said on June 30 that the Eastern District of New York had entered a default judgment on June 16 against six defendants linked to NanoBit, a supposed crypto trading platform the agency says did not execute real trades.

From October 2023 through June 2024, the SEC alleges, the defendants used WhatsApp groups to present themselves as finance professionals, gain people's trust, and then push them to deposit money into NanoBit, as TechTimes reported.

In the complaint, the agency said 18 investors lost roughly $967,000, including both cryptocurrency and traditional currency.

The SEC also accused the group of saying a related company was registered with the agency, marketing bogus coin offerings, and using a polished dashboard to show profits that were not real. Investors who sought withdrawals were allegedly met with excuses, told to pay additional fees, or removed from the chat groups.

Because none of the defendants appeared to contest the case, the court entered a default judgment of $5,518,902 covering disgorgement, interest, and civil penalties.

Why does it matter?

The case illustrates how so-called "pig butchering" scams work. These schemes can involve extended periods of trust-building before a target is steered toward what is presented as a legitimate investment opportunity. By the time victims realize the promised returns are not real, the money is often already gone.

The concern reaches well beyond people deeply involved in crypto. Many consumers now encounter financial advice and investment pitches through messaging apps, social media platforms, and online communities, where it can be much harder to verify whether a person or company is legitimate.

A convincing interface, a steadily rising account balance, and a seemingly helpful adviser can make a fraudulent operation look credible.

The case also underscores that crypto is not a single, simple story. Digital assets and blockchain tools may have legitimate uses, including financial innovation and projects that could support cleaner energy systems, but the sector has also attracted scams, speculation, and significant risks for consumers.

In this instance, the crypto element appears to have helped the alleged fraudsters sell the illusion of quick, sophisticated profits. For the known victims, the judgment is legally significant, but it does not necessarily mean they will recover their money quickly, particularly if the funds have already been transferred overseas.

What can I do?

Unsolicited investment advice on WhatsApp, dating apps, or social media is a major red flag. If someone you met online insists on using an unfamiliar or little-known platform, that alone is reason enough to slow down and investigate further.

Before sending money anywhere, experts recommend verifying whether a firm is actually registered through Investor.gov and looking for independent information about the platform. If reliable third-party details are hard to find, or if a site demands extra "taxes" or "security fees" before allowing withdrawals, that is a sign to stop immediately.

Regulators say to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov and submit a tip to the SEC. While crypto transactions can be difficult to reverse, reporting quickly can sometimes help investigators trace where funds were moved.

The court also permanently barred the six defendants from violating federal anti-fraud rules and from taking part in future securities offerings.

As Gurbir S. Grewal, then-director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, said when the complaint was filed, "Relationship investment scams, including those involving crypto asset investments, pose a risk of catastrophic harm to retail investors, and the threat is increasing rapidly as these scams become more popular with fraudsters."

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