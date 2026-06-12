Costco's unlabeled water bottles spark debate over plastic cuts, recycling concerns

"I never understood why bottles have labels anyway."

Costco shoppers are doing a double take over something missing from Kirkland water bottles: the label.

A shopper recently took to Reddit to share a photo of the change. It's sparked a conversation over what stripped-down packaging really means.

What happened?

The conversation began after a photo surfaced on the r/MildlyInteresting subreddit. The bottle in the image no longer had the familiar plastic wrap, leaving the clear container marked only with an embossed Kirkland logo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The larger packaging for the water bottles explained that removing individual labels helps reduce overall plastic use in the product.

Why is Costco's water bottle label change important?

This kind of packaging change can bring a few immediate benefits. A bottle made with fewer materials means less trash to deal with at home. A simpler package can be easier for recycling systems to process.

If companies use less plastic film across millions of bottles, that can reduce waste on a large scale without asking consumers to adopt a new habit or pay for a different product format.

Using fewer packaging materials could even lower production demands and reduce transportation complexity for retailers. That can improve efficiency overall across the supply chain.

Those savings do not always show up directly on a receipt, but consumers can still benefit when products are made with less unnecessary material.

Critics, however, note that the underlying product has not changed: it is still water sold in a single-use plastic bottle.

What are people saying?

People remained divided in the comment section.

"I never understood why bottles have labels anyway," one user added.

"Or just buy a quality water filter and a reusable bottle," another person said.

A third commenter gave some alleged insider insight: "Another project they are working on is fixing the wrap that is used to contain the bottles. … Different materials like the bottle wrap and the bottle caps make the recycling a bit harder. They are also working on a solution for the caps. … Saying this more to speak up for those who worked on this and not necessarily the companies."

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