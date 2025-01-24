Costco celebrates incredible growth, CEO points to waste reduction as key to success: 'We are learning as we go and seeing continuous improvement'

"We are learning as we go and seeing continuous improvement."

The most successful companies in the world often seem to choose between mind-boggling profits and their public commitments to sustainability. However, recent disclosures from Costco show there is a way to be both successful and environmentally friendly.

In the company's latest earnings call, Costco CEO Ron Vachris not only outlined the company's exceptional growth and plans for 2025, but also highlighted how those plans and its commitment to sustainability go hand in hand.

According to details from the call, reported by Progressive Grocer, "sustainability results include initiatives to minimize water, waste, energy, and emissions in warehouses." The company also replaced 7 million gallons of diesel fuel with renewable diesel.

This should not come as a surprise. Costco's website lays out an ambitious set of climate-friendly goals.

Perhaps most importantly, it points out that the company needs to be adaptable: "Our approach to addressing our climate impacts is rooted in our sustainability principles, with a strong emphasis that we are learning as we go and seeing continuous improvement." This level of transparency and honesty is, unfortunately, rare in the corporate world.

Costco's practices help consumers by providing an efficient shopping experience with cost-effective products and services. The company's commitment to sustainability also ensures it is doing what it can to limit its contributions to air pollution and waste.

The company has backed up its talk by instituting outside-the-box policies that benefit both Costco and the environment. For instance, last year, it announced an ambitious electronics trade-in program in exchange for Costco store credit.

The company continues to work toward its pollution goals, while many other corporations have abandoned or adjusted their proclamations.

Costco is committed to educating its workforce and supply chain on best practices. As Vachris explained: "We have continued to grow globally, reaching more than 890 warehouses around the world. Consequently, we recognize the importance of continuing our work towards a more sustainable future for our members, employees, suppliers, shareholders, communities, and environment."

