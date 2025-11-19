Costco issues urgent recall for popular item over potentially unsafe discovery: 'Please stop eating the product'

"Return the item to your local Costco for a full refund."

Costco withdrew two of its ready-to-eat items after finding plastic pieces in their dressing, reported People.

What happened?

The warehouse retail chain notified shoppers through its website in early November about the problem. A California supplier, Ventura Foods, makes the dressing for these products and joined the withdrawal effort.

Shoppers should check for Lot 19927 on Caesar Salad containers and Lot 11444 on chicken sandwich packages. The sell-by dates on affected packages range from mid-October to early November.

Costco sold these products in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast. The company told customers to get rid of the food right away.

"Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the company stated in its notice.

Why is plastic in food a problem?

This withdrawal shows how plastic infiltrates our food supply, creating health risks when production errors occur. Foreign materials in ready-to-eat meals can cause choking or damage to internal organs if someone swallows them.

This incident points to a wider issue with our food system. Plastic plays a major role in how we produce and package food, which creates more opportunities for accidents like this one. Every time such problems happen, shoppers risk swallowing plastic particles.

Researchers don't yet fully understand what happens when microplastics accumulate in the human body — but studies suggest they have worrying implications. Though this withdrawal deals with visible plastic fragments, it highlights broader questions about plastic's presence throughout food manufacturing.

Improved monitoring of production facilities could stop these problems. Tighter rules for manufacturers would encourage less plastic use in their operations and help identify such issues before food reaches customers.

What's being done about plastic in food production?

Check your fridge for the withdrawn products and bring them back to get a refund. Costco's customer service website can answer questions about this withdrawal.

Outside of this specific incident, cut back on prepared meals that arrive in plastic containers. Making food at home from fresh ingredients lets you control what goes into your meals and lowers your chance of eating tainted products.

Reach out to your representatives at the city, county, and state levels to demand stricter food safety standards. Ask them to create tougher requirements for companies using plastic during food production. What you say can shape policies that make our food supply safer.

Buy from businesses that have cut back on plastic in their operations. When shoppers pick these alternatives, companies receive a message that limiting plastic use matters to buyers.

