More than 113,000 kettles sold at Costco recalled after customer sustains second-degree burns

The company has received more than 160 reports of handles loosening or separating.

A popular electric kettle sold at Costco is being recalled after reports that its handle can detach during use, causing hot water to spill and posing a serious burn risk.

Federal safety officials said the defect has already led to at least one reported second-degree burn, prompting an urgent warning for consumers to stop using the product immediately.

According to MyNorthwest, a notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said more than 113,000 ZWILLING ENFINIGY electric kettles sold in the United States are affected.

The issue involves the kettle's handle, which may loosen or fully detach while the appliance contains boiling water, increasing the risk of scalding injuries.

In addition to the products sold in the U.S., about 43,963 were sold in Canada and about 48 in Mexico. The stainless-steel kettles were sold in black, silver, rose gold, and white. The brand name "ZWILLING" appears on the bottom of the kettle and on the power base.

The company has received more than 160 reports of handles loosening or separating, including multiple cases where the handle detached completely. One incident resulted in a second-degree burn.

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The affected kettles were sold at Costco and HomeGoods from 2019 through early 2026.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled kettles immediately and contact ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft for a full refund," the CPSC said.

While electric kettles are a routine household appliance used for tea, coffee, and quick meal prep, a defect involving boiling water can turn an ordinary risk into a dangerous situation in seconds.

For consumers, recalls like this highlight the importance of paying attention to safety notices and registering products when possible so manufacturers can reach affected users quickly.

If you own a ZWILLING ENFINIGY electric kettle, the key step is to stop using it immediately, even if it appears to be functioning normally. The defect may develop over time, meaning a stable handle today could still fail unexpectedly during use.

Next, check the underside of the kettle and its base for the "ZWILLING" branding to confirm whether your unit is included in the recall. If it matches, the product should not be used, donated, or resold.

Because the recall includes products sold as far back as 2019, even long-time owners may be affected.

More broadly, safety experts recommend regularly checking recall databases, such as those maintained by the CPSC, especially for high-heat appliances. Staying aware of alerts can help households replace faulty products before injuries occur.

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