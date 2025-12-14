Experts debunk politician's misleading claims on social media: 'Omits crucial details'

A senator just got called out for claiming coal is the "cheapest form of electricity."

AAP reported that Sen. Matt Canavan posted a graph on Facebook claiming Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, finally admitted coal beats renewables on price.

What's happening?

It sounds great on paper, but AAP FactCheck took a look and didn't mince words: "Senator Matt Canavan's claim about the cost of coal power omits crucial details from a CSIRO report."

While the report shows coal and renewables have similar costs right now in 2024, Canavan ignored the future. The same report projects renewables will be way cheaper by 2030. Since you can't build a coal plant overnight, experts say using 2024 prices to plan for the future is totally unrealistic.

It is basically like refusing to buy a fuel-efficient car because gas is cheap this week. It ignores where the market is actually going.

This kind of thing is happening everywhere. It feels like a game of whack-a-mole.





Recently, a PhD student went viral in a video debunking the myth that renewable energy mining is worse than dirty fuel extraction. He pointed out that we dig up 500 times more dirty fuel material every single year than we would need for a clean energy transition.

Then you have the controversy over that energy documentary, where people are fighting over quotes about wind and solar efficiency.

Why does this matter to you?

We all want lower bills, but relying on twisted data to make 30-year energy decisions is a recipe for disaster.

Sticking with coal, tar sands, and fracked gas isn't just bad for the climate. It keeps people hooked on industries that often violate human rights in frontline communities. By moving to cleaner sources, we aren't just saving the planet; we're also securing a cheaper, safer grid for ourselves.

What are people saying?

Online, the reaction to the senator's post was pretty sharp.

"Do the costings take into account the subsidies and tax breaks given to the fossil fuel industry. Equivalent to $23,000 every minute of every hour of every day?" one user asked.

Another user didn't buy it either. "Matt has never wanted nuclear, and there's footage of him admitting the LNP nuclear push is just to derail renewables investment."

