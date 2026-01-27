Cornell study makes surprising discovery about New York City public housing: 'Everybody can contribute to their community'

"[This is] something that can bring tangible benefits to residents."

A three-year study of heat pumps revealed how comfortable they can make homes in addition to a host of other advantages, including ease of use and massive energy savings.

Researchers from Cornell University studied a five-story, 10-unit apartment building in New York City before and after a fuel oil-based steam boiler system was replaced with electric heat pumps.

"The research could help speed adoption of a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-based heating systems in existing buildings, and has already led directly to a heat pump installation project in public housing in Queens, implemented by the New York City Housing Authority," the Cornell Chronicle reported.

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to save money on utility bills and sidestep fluctuating energy prices. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and save 50% on energy bills with a new, efficient HVAC unit.





Residents said that the heat pumps made their living spaces more comfortable than or as comfortable as the boiler system, per the Chronicle. They touted the ability to regulate the temperature in each room. During the study, the building's roof insulation was also upgraded, reducing heat consumption by 25-34% and peak heating power needs by over 10%.

Other benefits came from the removal of the radiators that distributed heat throughout the building: less noise, more available space, and the elimination of burn risk. The system was built around a cheap Internet of Things network rather than a cellular or broadband connection, a helpful setup in dense urban settings as well as rural areas, the Chronicle noted.

Some students who worked on the project were from New York City.

"This is consistent with our idea of community-engaged learning," senior author and engineering professor K. Max Zhang said. "It can improve belonging and show students that everybody can contribute to their community."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

It also signals further movement toward a cleaner, more affordable future in which all people can control the comfort of their living spaces.

"This study brings people to the center of decarbonization," Zhang told the Chronicle. "We're not just talking about it as a noble cause but as something that can bring tangible benefits to residents."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Whether you rent or own your home, and if you want to lease or buy home upgrades, there are avenues for you.

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

Palmetto's HVAC leases start at $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Another way to stretch your dollars is to install solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find the right system for your home and budget and save $10,000 on an installation. And the free Palmetto Home app unlocks $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades if you complete challenges such as cutting down your energy usage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.