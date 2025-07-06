The Malaysian government is aiming to stop large companies from misusing subsidized cooking gas while keeping it available for small vendors, contrary to misleading claims on social media, reported AFP Fact Check, a department of Agence France-Presse.

Facebook posts appeared to falsely state that all businesses had lost access to liquefied petroleum gas at lower prices, causing anger among citizens. The claims seemed to arise after officials started a program to prevent industrial users from buying gas intended for households.

The government program still allows small food stalls and shops using just — or under — three gas cylinders daily to buy cheaper fuel. Only bigger businesses using more than three cylinders at once need permits and must buy unsubsidized gas. The subsidized 12-kilogram cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas — or LPG, typically derived from fossil fuels — cost around 26 ringgit ($6 USD), AFP reported, while the larger commercial cylinders cost three times as much.

In early June, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Armizan Mohd Ali, set the record straight about what's happening. The program was designed to fight illegal gas trading and stop factories from buying cooking gas meant for families.

"Through this operation, there are no new policies and regulations, let alone cuts and abolishment of LPG subsidies as claimed by certain parties," the minister said in a statement released by a state news agency, per AFP.

Smaller food sellers, who use less LPG each day, are expected to benefit from this policy, which should help keep food prices lower for customers as well.

Ooi Thean Huat, chairman of the Penang Hawkers Association, which represents smaller food sellers, said that meal prices aren't projected to rise even if vendors do switch to commercial gas ultimately.

"If we use the non-subsidized cylinders, two a day should be enough. There will be no changes to the prices of food because you do get more gas with the commercial cylinders," he told AFP.

False stories about subsidy cuts for LPG and other fossil fuels have the potential to cause needless panic. Depending on the case at hand, these sorts of misunderstandings can even end up framing governmental goals to transition away from traditional fuel sources like gas as detrimental to businesses and families. When people hear such incorrect claims, they may resist policies aimed at distributing resources more fairly or, one day, policies aimed at making cleaner, more affordable energy more accessible.

Many Facebook users reacted with concern before learning the truth. "The current government is not helping people but adding to the burden," one person commented, while another wrote, "The government has gone too far."

By stopping larger businesses from misusing subsidies, the government expects it will be able to better help families and small business owners. There's even the possibility that incentivizing major industrial users to look for other, more affordable fuel sources could encourage them to leverage more sustainable options.

