Traveler disturbed after noticing bizarre sign in gift shop: 'This made me physically nauseous'

In a post to the subreddit r/Anticonsumption, one Reddit user shared an image of a sign in a shop that left them baffled. "Out with some friends and this sign really got to me," the caption reads. "Buy something so you have the memories? Definitely the first time I've heard that sales pitch."

In the image, the original poster showed the sign — a trifold on top of a glass case that reads: "When you are traveling, if you see something you love, BUY IT. You'll Never Regret It. You'll always remember where you were when you bought it, and it's those kind of memories you'll certainly cherish the most."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters also pointed out the coaster next to the sign in the picture. It appeared to be an AI-generated image of an angel, which could consume anywhere from 0.01-0.29 kilowatt-hours to generate, before printing. That is the equivalent of running your refrigerator for 30 minutes.

The global travel industry makes over $11 trillion each year, according to Bloomberg, and it supports 313 million jobs, according to Worldmetrics. A small part of this is souvenirs you can get to remember places by. According to Statista, annual souvenir sales in the U.S. reached $19 billion in 2021.

Souvenirs can be beneficial to local economies, especially if made by local communities. "Sustainable souvenirs are particularly important to remote and rural communities, since selling them to tourists can be a source of hard cash in areas without reliable cash economies," author Rolph Potts said, as reported by the Independent.

However, many mass-produced souvenirs can be harmful to the environment.

"These kinds of souvenirs are less sustainable from an environmental standpoint as they've often traveled further than the tourist buying them," Potts told the Independent. "In addition, it's taking market share away from locals, while also possibly threatening the very survival of their craft."

These souvenirs can add more plastic to landfills, as they are seldom regifted or sold.

For those who do have unwanted souvenirs from travels, thrifting can be a great solution that keeps them out of landfills and could provide a second home for unwanted items.

Reddit users found the idea of buying something as the only way to remember traveling appalling.

"This made me physically nauseous," commented one user. "What have we become?"

"There's nothing more personal than giving away hard earned money for something that will sit in a closet for 30 years," another Redditor commented.

Other users felt that a picture on your phone can suffice as a memory during your travels.

"I personally just take a photograph of the memory I wish to remember," another user said.

