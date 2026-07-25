Extreme heat in California's Coachella Valley triggers conservation alert through Monday

Coachella Valley residents are facing a conservation alert through Monday morning as dangerous summer temperatures drive up electricity use across the region, KESQ reported.

What's happening?

Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, the Imperial Irrigation District placed Coachella Valley customers under a conservation alert tied to the extreme heat, and it will stay in place until 10 a.m. Monday, according to KESQ.

La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes, Coachella, Thousand Palms, Indio Hills, Sky Valley, Mecca, Thermal, and Indian Wells are among the communities in IID's service area.

The utility is asking customers in those areas to pare back power use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Demand is usually highest at that part of the day, and the grid faces the most strain.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can cause household energy use to climb quickly. Air conditioners run longer, and laundry, dishwashing, and charging devices add pressure when thousands of homes are doing the same thing at once.

Peak demand periods often overlap with the least efficient times to run large appliances. Even without a special rate plan, cutting back during those evening hours can help reduce the kind of bill spikes many families experience during extended heat waves.

When the grid is under stress, conservation can help reduce disruptions and keep power flowing to homes that need cooling the most.

What can I do?

During peak demand periods, IID specifically says to hold off during those hours on using major appliances. Moving those tasks to later at night or earlier in the morning is one of the simplest ways to cut demand without sacrificing comfort.

Residents are also encouraged to turn off unnecessary lights and use fans only while a room is occupied.

Additional information about the alert is available through IID's customer service resources.

"When temperatures rise, every small action matters," Karin Eugenio, IID board chairwoman, said in a statement. "By responding to conserve alerts, customers help reduce pressure on the grid, support reliable service and contribute to the overall strength of our energy system."

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