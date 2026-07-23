Connecticut senator urges scrutiny of 21% water rate hike affecting northern towns

An added $15.54 per month comes to nearly $187 more per year for the average residential customer.

A proposed 21% water rate increase from Connecticut Water Company could leave customers in six northern Connecticut towns paying more for a basic service, drawing criticism over what it could mean for household budgets already under pressure.

If regulators approve it, the change would mean about $15.54 more each month for a typical residential customer in the six affected towns.

What's happening?

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is considering a Connecticut Water Company request to raise rates by about $29 million.

State Senator John A. Kissel has urged the agency to take a close look at the proposal, as reported by Patch.

Customers in East Granby, Ellington, Enfield, Somers, Suffield, and Windsor Locks would be affected by the proposed increase.

Kissel said he supports investments that keep water service safe and reliable. But he also said a hike of this size deserves careful review at a time when residents are dealing with rising day-to-day costs.

The proposal has not been approved, and PURA is accepting public comments on the case through Sept. 15.

Why does it matter?

Water is not an optional expense. An added $15.54 per month comes to nearly $187 more per year for the average residential customer.

The proposal also raises questions about accountability. Utilities must maintain and improve aging infrastructure, but rate requests of this size can leave residents wondering whether all of the added costs are necessary and whether enough transparency has been provided.

For the communities involved, the decision could affect both monthly bills and public confidence in how regulators balance affordability against infrastructure needs.

What's being done?

PURA's review process is still underway. Regulators must still evaluate the proposal before any increase can take effect, giving residents, local officials, and consumer advocates a chance to comment.

People who want to comment can email PURA at PURA.ExecutiveSecretary@ct.gov or use the agency's public-comment process. Comments should include the docket number, name, and home address, while leaving out account numbers, phone numbers, and other personal information.

PURA has three 5:30 p.m. public comment hearings scheduled: July 29 at Thompson Public Library in North Grosvenordale, Aug. 10 at East Hampton Town Hall, and Aug. 26 during a virtual hearing.

The request is still pending. Kissel has said that while investment in the water system is important, northern Connecticut households should not be asked to absorb an increase this steep without serious review.

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