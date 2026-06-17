Connecticut insurers seek double-digit 2027 premium hikes, and lawmakers call them 'unsustainable'

"We both skip going to the doctor at times because the deductibles and copays are so high."

Connecticut residents and small-business owners could soon face another sharp rise in health insurance costs.

As Connecticut Public Radio reports, more than 200,000 people in Connecticut could be affected as insurers pursue sizable premium increases for 2027, reopening concerns about how much coverage will cost.

What's happening?

The outlet revealed that Connecticut regulators are weighing 2027 rate-increase requests filed by Anthem, ConnectiCare Benefits, ConnectiCare Insurance Company, and UnitedHealthcare.

According to Connecticut Public Radio, the filings would raise premiums by more than 16% on average in the individual market and by nearly 18% for small-group plans sold to businesses with 50 or fewer workers.

The Connecticut Insurance Department is now reviewing the filings and will make the final decision on whether the increases can move forward, the outlet reported.

The regulator says it will "conduct a thorough review of every filing" in a statement provided by insurance commissioner Josh Hershman.

"Our actuarial team carefully examines the data behind each request, including trends in medical costs, healthcare utilization, and prescription drug spending," Hershman wrote, per Connecticut Public Radio. "These filings reflect rising costs across the healthcare system."

Insurers said the proposed increases are being driven by higher health care and prescription drug costs, along with the end of enhanced federal premium subsidies, which could prompt healthier people to drop coverage, according to Connecticut Public Radio.

Why does it matter?

A double-digit jump in premiums can leave households with less money for groceries, rent, and child care, while pushing people to delay medical care even as they continue paying for insurance.

The burden can be especially severe for self-employed residents and workers at small businesses, who often have fewer affordable alternatives when rates rise.

Rather than absorbing those higher costs, insurers can shift more of the burden onto customers already facing high deductibles and copays.

The proposals drew criticism from both sides of the aisle, Connecticut Public Radio reported.

State Sen. Dr. Jeff Gordon, a Republican, told the outlet that state officials should turn down what he called "unsustainable" increases.

State Sen. Matt Lesser, a Democrat, took a slightly different tack. Lesser argued that lawmakers need to weigh a public option that would exist alongside private coverage, Connecticut Public Radio noted.

Colleen Shaddox, an Anthem member from New Haven who is self-employed, told the outlet she and her husband buy their insurance themselves and that rising premiums are making treatment harder to afford, even when they choose a costlier plan.

What's being done?

For now, the proposed rate hikes remain requests, not final decisions.

Residents also have a chance to weigh in. Public comments are open now, allowing policyholders, employers, and advocates to tell regulators how higher premiums would affect their finances and access to care, Connecticut Public Radio noted.

State officials are expected to issue final decisions in early September. After that, enrollment for 2027 coverage is expected to begin Nov. 1, 2026, according to the outlet.

If regulators approve all or part of the requested increases, it could intensify calls for stronger oversight and more affordable alternatives.

"Premium increases scare us," Shaddox told Connecticut Public Radio. "We both skip going to the doctor at times because the deductibles and copays are so high."

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