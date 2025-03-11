Massive abandoned salt mine is now state-of-the-art facility making huge impact: 'A significant role'

The Nengchu-1 project began construction in 2022 and is now operating at full capacity.

A massive compressed air energy storage facility has opened in central China, according to PV Magazine.

The Nengchu-1 project began construction in 2022 and is now operating at full capacity. It is able to store 1,500 megawatt-hours of energy by compressing air into a massive abandoned underground salt mine in Yingcheng City, Hubei. When needed, the compressed air is released to spin an electricity-generating turbine. The efficiency from compression to release keeps about 70% of the energy.

Utility-scale energy storage is a cornerstone of supporting sources such as solar and wind. These energy sources have pronounced peaks and valleys of generation. It's important to capture everything they produce in order to cover usage during generation lulls. This improves the viability of sustainable energy sources and makes it possible to ditch polluting dirty fuel generation.

For example, a solar power plant could help compress air into a salt mine around noon when the power to do so is abundant. That power could then be released in the evening when electricity demand goes up but the sun isn't out.

While large lithium-ion batteries are often the most viable solution for utilities, CAES is a promising and more cost-effective method of storing energy. Compressed air energy storage is a mature and proven technology on par with other mechanical storage, including pumped hydro.

Nengchu-1 is not without competition. Another large CAES plant opened in Jiangsu province not long ago, and some startups are trying to apply the technology underwater.

"Nengchu-1 will save 159,000 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 411,000 tons annually," said Wan Mingzhong, chief expert of project partner for China Energy Engineering Group. "It will play a significant role in ensuring the safe and stable operation of the power grid and facilitating the consumption of renewable energy."

