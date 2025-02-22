Manufacturer debuts first-of-its-kind '3-in-1' vehicle with even more impressive features: 'Something I'd always dreamed of'

The adaptable workhorse's 100% electric motor can get it running as fast as 37 miles per hour.

Cars aren't the only engines out there transforming into unique electric powerhouses. Vehicles of all shapes and sizes are trading in the gas tank for a battery pack, including the new three-in-one Combat e-bike from Avvenire, New Atlas reported.

The company's latest creation is an all-terrain two-wheeler that comes with alternate setups for offroading and snow. Riders can use it as a normal road e-bike, switch the front and back tires out for a ski attachment and a tracked tread system, or use a combination of both, New Atlas explained.

These options mean you could use the same vehicle for dirt biking in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter — which might serve a niche group of people, but they certainly appreciated the product. The first edition completely sold out, according to New Atlas.

The adaptable workhorse's 100% electric motor can get it running as fast as 37 miles per hour, and its lithium-ion battery can power it for 43 miles on just one charge. It does cost about $10,000, but a pre-order discount currently knocks $2,000 off, per the outlet.

More types of motors going electric is a good sign, from planes and trains to buses and bikes. They are cheaper to run for consumers, quieter than gas-burners, and help keep the planet cool.

Some critics of EVs rightly point out that their batteries still require mining operations that impact the environment and that the vehicles still need to be charged using electricity that is mostly sourced from dirty fuel.

Those points hold water, but pollutants like coal and gas are already mined exponentially more than EV battery minerals are, and unlike an EV battery, they cannot be reused. As for the true eco-impact of charging on our current grid, one MIT study found that the amount of planet-heating carbon a vehicle added to the atmosphere was still 150 grams less per mile if it was an EV.

"[The Combat bike] was something I'd always dreamed of. The 3-in-1 makes it an all-year vehicle," said Avvenire president Aldo Baiocchi, per New Atlas.

"By Canadian law, it's a low-speed motorcycle," one commenter added. "That means license and insurance is required."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.