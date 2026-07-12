Colorado seller lists 50-mile Rivian R2 for $79,900, while Rivian sells one for $20,000 less

"This was intended as a present, but it is no longer needed."

One audacious flipper made headlines after listing a newly delivered Rivian R2 in Colorado with a steep markup even though buyers can get the same SUV for much less.

According to Electrek, a private owner in Littleton offered a 2027 R2 Performance for $79,900, which is $20,415 above its sticker price.

What's happening?

Posted July 1, the ad appeared not long after Rivian began delivering the R2 to its first customers June 9.

It's a Half Moon Gray Launch Edition with 20-inch all-terrain wheels, 50 miles on the odometer, and the complete Launch Package, including lifetime access to Rivian's Autonomy+ hands-free driving system.

Rivian shipped this configuration first. The R2 Performance has a starting price of $57,990, and the $1,495 destination fee brings those early Launch Package vehicles to $59,485, Electrek said.

That puts the asking price at 34% over sticker.

"The car is new. Serious inquiries only. No test drives," the listing stated, per Electrek. "This was intended as a present, but it is no longer needed."

Why does it matter?

That premium is tough to justify because Rivian is taking orders and says deliveries take two to six weeks, Electrek reported.

The R2 is a "volume play," the outlet noted, intended to be attainable, meaning the seller may have misread the market.

As Rivian rolls out the line, more supply and shorter wait times will move the market toward more affordable access for regular buyers.

Electric vehicles can save owners money on fuel compared with gas cars, and they also typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts that wear down over time.

What can I do?

If you're shopping for a newly released EV, it's worth checking the manufacturer's order timeline before paying a markup on a resale.

With wait times measured in weeks rather than months, buying direct can be the smarter choice.

It also helps to compare the list price with the manufacturer's suggested retail price, destination fee, and included options. A low-mileage vehicle may sound exclusive, but that does not necessarily mean it is worth tens of thousands of dollars more than a factory-fresh version.

If you're considering an EV, factoring in total ownership costs matters. Charging an EV at home often costs less than using public chargers. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for fast Level 2 home charger installations.

Lower fueling costs, less routine maintenance, and a growing number of models that are easier to get than they were just a few years ago are making EVs more attractive than they used to be.

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