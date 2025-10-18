Economist sounds the alarm as beloved breakfast staple becomes costlier to import: 'Will easily exceed the record'

It reflects how everyday groceries are becoming more expensive.

Coffee lovers may need to brace themselves before their next grocery run.

Retail coffee prices in the U.S. spiked nearly 21% this past August compared to the same time last year, marking the steepest increase since 1997, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (as reported by CNN). On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 4%, the largest jump in more than a decade.

The surge comes as global tariffs tighten supply chains for one of the nation's most beloved morning rituals. Nearly all coffee consumed in the U.S. — about 99%, according to the National Coffee Association — is imported. That means new trade restrictions are quickly hitting consumers' wallets.

Brazil, the largest supplier of beans to the U.S., is facing a 50% tariff. Other top exporters, including Colombia and Vietnam, are also being hit with 10% and 20% tariffs, respectively.

"Coffee prices will easily exceed the record as the full effects of the 50% tariffs levied on Brazil last month work their way onto store shelves," warned Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, per the article.

The rise in coffee prices reflects how everyday groceries are becoming more expensive. Meanwhile, food waste continues to be a problem across the country, with up to 40% of the nation's food supply going uneaten each year.

Big brands and small shops alike are feeling the pressure as well. J.M. Smucker, which owns Folgers and Café Bustelo, told investors it will raise prices again this winter, its third price hike this year.

Some larger players in the coffee world are holding out, at least for now. Starbucks said in its July earnings call that its buying practices delay the impact of tariffs, though executives expect increases to peak in 2026, per the article.

