Outraged fans call out Coca-Cola after noticing glaring issue with new ad: 'How ... lazy can one of the biggest companies in the world be?'

Eagle-eyed consumers are criticizing the world's largest beverage company after spotting an error in a new advertisement generated by artificial intelligence.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the advertisement in the r/ABoringDystopia subreddit. It shows a Coca-Cola bottle as the hub of a Ferris wheel. However, the logo that appears at the bottom is incorrect.

"Guess they couldn't spare the money to pay an intern to at least edit the proper logo in," the OP said.

Coca-Cola's choice to rely on AI left many Reddit users dumbfounded. Others were downright outraged. One commenter wrote, "How f****** lazy can one of the biggest companies in the world be?"

What's happening?

This isn't the first time Coca-Cola has garnered attention for its use of AI. Last year, the company released a Christmas commercial that was created by three AI studios.

Many creatives criticized the company for using the technology instead of artists to create the advertisement. In response, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola said the company is always looking for new ways to connect with customers through different approaches.

Unfortunately, taking jobs away from workers isn't the only cause for concern when it comes to AI. Researchers have been expressing their worry over the environmental consequences of generative AI for years.

Why is generative AI's environmental impact important?

The impact generative AI has on the environment starts from the beginning. According to MIT Technology Review, generating one AI image uses about as much electricity as fully charging a cellphone.

There are also significant impacts on electricity and water. AI energy demand across the globe will be greater than the annual electricity consumption of a small country by 2026. Meanwhile, Forbes reports that tech giants have raised their water consumption for cooling data centers due to rapid AI growth.

The water usage is worrisome — especially since 1.1 billion people around the world don't have access to water.

What's being done to protect consumers against generative AI?

A United Nations AI Advisory Body report addressed the risks of AI. The report includes seven recommendations to address the issues in current AI governance, including the creation of a global fund.

In the meantime, consumers are educating themselves about greenwashing. Like Coca-Cola, many corporations run ad campaigns that harm the environment.

Having the ability to recognize the problems with an ad campaign, like observant Redditors, is a skill that can help save the planet in the long run. You can also discourage companies' use of planet-harming processes by supporting eco-friendly brands instead.

