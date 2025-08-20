Officials take bold action to confront looming coastal crisis: 'We wouldn't be doing this ... unless there's a problem'

"It signals to people that things are changing."

State officials in Massachusetts are considering a plan to restore properties in high-risk flood zones to natural marshland.

If approved, the voluntary buyout program would provide homeowners with resources to move to safer places.

What's happening?

As the New Bedford Light reported, Massachusetts' new draft plan addresses rising tides along the waterfront and increasing risks to coastal communities.

Rising sea levels due to steadily rising temperatures and changing weather patterns are putting Massachusetts coastal residents in danger. The state's proposal involves conducting a feasibility study within the next year or two.

Under the proposed plan, coastal homeowners in high-risk areas could sell their properties back to their towns so that the land can be returned to its natural state and conserved. In return, homeowners would receive resources to leave their established homes and move to safer areas.

Why are coastal buyback programs important?

The goal of land buyback programs like the one proposed in Massachusetts is to restore vulnerable coasts while protecting residents from harm and property damage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

However, critics of the proposed plan are concerned that the resources promised to homeowners won't be adequate for them to rebuild their lives elsewhere. Meanwhile, many residents are resistant to moving and leaving the places they love and call home.

"It signals to people that things are changing," said a local environmental policy professor, Chad McGuire. "We wouldn't be doing this, obviously, unless there's a problem."

However, some course of action is needed to protect coastal residents who live in high-risk floodplain areas prone to extreme storms and erosion that's worsening each year.

What's being done to protect coastal residents?

In Massachusetts and other coastal communities, nonprofit and conservation organizations are working to educate residents about the risks where they live and offer options to protect themselves.

Homeowner buyouts may work well in some communities, yet not in others. Another solution involves transferring developing rights within municipalities to discourage development on vulnerable lands.

Wherever you live, you can boost your own climate resilience by switching to solar power and installing solar panels paired with battery storage for your home. EnergySage helps homeowners find the best solar installation deals by comparing local installer quotes.

You can also look into preventative measures like reinforcing your home with flood-resistant materials, elevating your house, and building seawalls.

At the same time, it's beneficial to stay updated on critical climate issues in your area so that you can be as prepared as possible for future intense storms.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.