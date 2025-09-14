Scientists uncover hazardous discovery in abandoned coal mine: 'A further source ... that needs to be taken into account'

It raised concerns that there could be many just like it.

A coal borehole is a drilled hole that can provide access to assess coal quality or mine for the material.

An abandoned coal borehole in Queensland was found to be open and emitting pollution equivalent to that of 10,000 cars over one year, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

Scientists from The University of Queensland discovered and studied the 100-meter-deep hole. Because it was not immediately visible, it raised concerns that there could be many just like it.

The researchers found a second borehole that was emitting as much methane as the first and was also forcing water into the air like a geyser.

"What we have uncovered is a further source of methane that needs to be taken into account in our greenhouse accounts, but it's something that is easy for us to manage," co-author Phil Hayes said, per The Guardian.

Why are leaking methane and closed coal mines important?

Methane is a powerful force in the changing climate calculus. According to NASA, at least 60% of the methane in the atmosphere comes from human activity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

In terms of trapping heat in the atmosphere, methane is worse for the environment than carbon dioxide.

However, methane has a shorter life than other climate pollutants, lasting around 12 years. This means that stopping methane pollution and leaks from coal boreholes could have a major impact on the climate crisis.

Closing coal mining operations is also important to mitigating the worst impacts of rising global temperatures. From the toxic dust and methane that mines release to the heat-trapping pollution that comes from burning coal as a source of dirty energy, continuing to use coal is pushing Earth closer to a tipping point.

Ending coal operations can also have a positive impact on public health. For one, the particles that coal-fired power plants emit are small enough to get into peoples' lungs and make them sick. Ending mining operations can benefit the local water supply too.

What's being done about coal boreholes in Australia?

The researchers have detailed the problem, and now the question is how to move forward.

Coal companies have to register their operations with the government. However, this was not always the case.

"The issue of historic legacy coal exploration boreholes is more complex," a spokesperson for Queensland's natural resources and mines department explained to The Guardian. "These would have been drilled and abandoned prior to government introducing more stringent and detailed borehole drilling and abandonment requirements."

The Queensland Conservation Council is calling for an audit of the country's coal boreholes and for government intervention in the issue, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.