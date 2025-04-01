Experts concerned by unexpected change millions of motorists are making to cars: 'Not the transition that we are aiming for'

A growing number of African motorists are converting their traditional gas-powered vehicles to run on compressed natural gas (CNG). While the switch is saving drivers money, climate organizers worry the trend may be a form of greenwashing that will hurt goals to slash air pollution.

What's happening?

As reported in Climate Home News, thanks partly to rising gas prices and government subsidies, the demand for CNG and other gas alternatives is growing in many African countries. Market research company Mordor Intelligence projects that the continental market for such vehicles could grow 6.78% annually between 2025 and 2030.

Though CNG cars are hardly emission-free, they are said to release about 20% less air pollution than standard gasoline-powered cars. But for most drivers, the decision to switch is more about economics, thanks to lower costs at the pump and also government support for converting cars in countries such as Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt.

Why is this trend concerning?

Climate Home noted that the increasing adoption of these vehicles could limit attempts by these African nations — some of which are especially vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change — to go net-zero. This is particularly true for those that invest large sums of public money into building infrastructure for CNG.

"Seeing African countries adopting technologies that will soon be redundant is not the transition that we are aiming for," Lorraine Chiponda, Africa coordinator at the Global Gas & Oil Network, told Climate Home. She added that switching from petroleum to other forms of carbon fuels was "both short-term and short-sighted" and a way to "greenwash people into believing that gas is cleaner."

Chiponda stressed that switching to electric vehicles would be a better route forward.

What's being done about these mobility challenges?

As Africa's national economies continue to develop, demand for energy will increase along with consumption as a whole. For states to meet their emissions goals, they'll need to balance this with investments in and adoption of sustainable technologies.

Fortunately, this is already starting to happen. The continent is home to a rapidly growing number of large-scale solar energy investments, with projects in the works from Morocco to South Africa. As electricity gets cheaper, EVs will become an increasingly attractive option for consumers.

Thanks partly to inroads from Chinese producers, such vehicles are already penetrating the market. Locally engineered options, such as the ITAOUA from Burkina Faso, also represent a local push toward greener options that seems unlikely to stop anytime soon.

