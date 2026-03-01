Experts raise red flags on multibillion-dollar crisis impacting insurance industry: 'We need to be realistic'

Many things will need to change to mitigate the damage.

Extreme weather events and natural disasters resulted in climate-related insured losses totaling well over $100 billion in 2025.

What are climate-related insured losses?

Extreme weather events led to significant losses around the globe in 2025, from lives to homes, with these events accounting for approximately 97% of insured losses.

According to Munich RE, the damage from extreme weather totaled around $224 billion. Of this amount, insured losses from items such as houses, cars, and boats led insurers to pay out about $108 billion.

Thankfully, insured losses in 2025 were slightly lower than in 2024, when total losses reached $368 billion, with $147 billion in insured losses.

Why do climate-related insured losses matter?

While Munich RE's report focused on how insured losses affected insurers, more importantly, these losses affect consumers. The more insurers must pay out for extreme weather damage, the higher insurance rates are driven, and as rates increase, uninsured losses grow.

For example, in Colorado, home insurance rates have gone up 200% since 2007. As premiums keep rising, more and more people are unable to afford insurance for their homes and other important possessions.

In fact, the number of uninsured homes rose from 5% in 2019 to 12% in 2025. That means those people are financially on the hook for any damage extreme weather causes to their homes, which could put them deeply in debt if they can even afford it.

Additionally, in some areas, insurers are withdrawing from high-risk areas entirely, leaving residents in the lurch and without insurance.

As Thomas Blunck, member of the board of management, stated in the Munich RE report, "We need to be realistic: Adapting to these risks is essential."

How can climate-related damages be mitigated to reduce insured losses?

Many things will need to change to mitigate the damage of extreme weather events.

The most critical step is to reduce the occurrence of these events by transitioning away from energy sources like gas and coal toward cleaner ones like solar and wind. While the transition may initially be expensive, doing nothing and allowing more and more extreme weather events to happen would be far more expensive in the long run.

Additionally, conservation efforts to save habitats and rebuild those already lost would help, as would improved insurance regulations and collaboration between insurers and governments.

