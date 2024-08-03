New report uncovers dramatic increase in lawsuits against major companies: 'An undeniably significant trend'

The majority of cases in 2023 were filed in the United States, but 54 other countries also dealt with climate litigation.

As our planet heats up, so do climate lawsuits against allegedly bad-acting companies, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

The publication summarized a new report from the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment that revealed around 230 climate-focused lawsuits have been filed against corporations and trade associations since 2015. About two-thirds of these have occurred since 2020.

According to the document, one of the most common subjects of litigation surrounds "climate-washing," or the practice of a business misrepresenting the actions it is taking toward its supposed environmental goals — 47 such cases were filed in 2023 alone. Most of these cases that have concluded ruled in favor of the claimants. (Educate yourself more about greenwashing here.)

Other lawsuits have leaned toward the "polluter pays" principle, which holds corporations financially accountable for the planet-heating pollution they produce.

The majority of cases in 2023 were filed in the United States, but 54 other countries also dealt with climate litigation. Climate lawsuits against corporations are still outnumbered by those against governments.

"Climate litigation … has become an undeniably significant trend in how stakeholders are seeking to advance climate action and accountability," said Andy Raine, the head of international environment law at the UN environment programme, per the Guardian.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why are climate lawsuits important?

Scientists predict dire consequences if we do nothing about the overheating of our planet. For instance, the intensity of destructive storms is expected to increase, putting human lives in danger and threatening to damage homes and other infrastructure.

We've already seen extreme weather dangers in 2024, as the wildfire season driven by warmer temperatures and droughts scorched the earth in places like the Amazon and the midwestern United States. Meanwhile, places such as Brazil and Afghanistan suffered from devastating floods.

Luckily, these lawsuits can increase accountability in the effort to defend our planet and prevent these extreme weather events.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Some companies and governments are moving away from dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas that are responsible for more than 75% of all planet-heating pollution.

For instance, Los Angeles outlawed gas power in all newly constructed buildings, and major corporations like Meta, Walmart, Microsoft, and Apple are now America's biggest corporate solar energy users.

You can help by reducing the amount of carbon pollution you produce, too. You can start as small as walking and biking more often or by signing up for community solar. Upgrading your home with things like solar panels or a heat pump, which both qualify for tax rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act, is a more lucrative way to help.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.