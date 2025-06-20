New report reveals surprising trend among some of world's largest companies: 'Significant disparity'

A new report from Sustainable Fitch bucks the perception that major corporations are backing down from their climate commitments. Instead, 88% of the 40 largest companies and financial institutions have either kept or expanded their eco-friendly goals.

The financial analysis firm found that nearly one-third of the entities had enhanced their climate commitments.

Common adjustments included accelerating time frames, increasing interim 2030 targets, or — in the case of financial institutions — adding to the sectors targeted for finance emissions (heat-trapping pollution associated with investment and lending activities).

As Sustainable Views highlighted, there is a "significant disparity" in how organizations achieve their climate targets, and the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group is a technical body that has called for "greater standardization" of reporting.

Despite the need for additional progress and the fact that 13% lowered their commitments — mostly in the banking and oil and gas sectors — the report, which mostly assessed documents from the past two years, is a positive sign that corporations see value in eco-friendly action.

While not directly addressed in Sustainable Fitch's analysis, multiple factors are likely at play. For one, more and more people are using their money to support greener brands and investments. Even small changes can pay major dividends in the long run.

For instance, according to Shorr's 2025 Sustainable Packaging Consumer Report, 90% of consumers indicated they are "more likely to buy from brands with sustainable packaging."

The effects of rising global temperatures are also costly to ignore. Last year, the estimated direct economic losses from natural catastrophes globally were $417 billion — 15% higher than the 10-year average, according to insurance brokerage and consulting firm Gallagher Re.

Taking action to reduce emissions trapping heat in our atmosphere and warming the climate — most of which come from dirty fuels — is a crucial investment in everyone's future and could ultimately prevent more significant economic losses down the line.

"The landscape remains complex, with variability in the scope and coverage of targets," Sustainable Fitch wrote in the report.

"... Changes in political and policy sentiment are creating a perception of retreat, though our findings suggest this is neither widespread nor drastic," the report continued.

