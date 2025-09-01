Lawmakers back major bill that could extract huge payments from oil companies: 'You're being held accountable'

"It creates a superfund that the big oil and gas companies pay into."

A Massachusetts bill requiring oil and gas companies to contribute to a climate-related superfund was approved by the Greenfield City Council.

According to the Greenfield Recorder, while there was opposition to the bill, it ultimately passed 9-3.

The Climate Change Superfund Bill was filed earlier this year and proposes that these dirty fuel companies contribute financially in a way that is proportional to their environmental damage.

"What this does is it creates a superfund that the big oil and gas companies pay into. … The superfund then deals with issues that arise from pollution, like illnesses, the cleaning up of waterways and cleaning up of Earth," said City Councilor Patricia Williams, who filed the initial resolution, as quoted by the Recorder.

There was pushback to the bill from some council members, who said that the resolution was government overreach and essentially punished companies, despite the way the oil and gas industry has, in many ways, boosted U.S. advancement.

City Councilor Marianne Bullock responded to this pushback, per the Recorder: "When billionaires are making billions of dollars and people are getting sick and dying and hurt because of their actions, you're not being punished. You're being held accountable."

The impact of dirty fuels on both the Earth and individual communities is not an amorphous construct. A study published by the Environmental Defense Fund reports that pollution from gas and oil burning has resulted in "$7.4 billion in health damages, more than 700 premature deaths, and 73,000 asthma exacerbations among children annually."

Furthermore, the burning of these fuels is a massive contributor to rising global temperatures, which not only worsens the air quality but also exacerbates natural disasters.

Luckily, the city of Greenfield is not the only place moving forward with pro-climate legislation aimed at big gas and oil companies. A similar bill was passed in New York in 2024, while a more national bill was proposed around the same time.

