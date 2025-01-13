New research uncovers disturbing trend among governments across the globe: 'There is an increasing .. crackdown'

The report reveals that these crackdowns undermine democratic rights and the planet's prospects for a sustainable future.

A new wave of government censorship is sweeping across the globe as countries are increasing their crackdowns on climate activism.

A recent article published by researchers at the University of Bristol in the U.K. and shared by the Guardian highlights a disturbing global trend, with authoritarian measures increasingly targeting activists advocating for urgent climate action. The report reveals that these crackdowns undermine democratic rights and the planet's prospects for a sustainable future.

What's happening?

Political economist Oscar Berglund states, "There is an increasing … crackdown that has to be seen in the wider political sense of a breakdown in climate action."

In the United Kingdom, anti-protest laws have expanded, allowing harsher penalties for peaceful demonstrators. Globally, countries such as Australia and Norway, are also implementing similar restrictions. As U.N. special rapporteur Michel Forst notes, "In many countries, the state response to peaceful environmental protest is increasingly to repress rather than to enable and protect those seeking to speak up for the environment."

Why is this increased crackdown concerning?

The repression of climate activism poses significant risks to environmental progress.

Throughout human history, activism has played a pivotal role in raising awareness, influencing policy, and holding leaders accountable for environmental commitments. Silencing these voices not only erodes democratic principles but also slows action on critical issues like pollution reduction and renewable energy adoption.

These crackdowns are happening amid increasing environmental challenges: rising sea levels, intensifying wildfires, and record-breaking temperatures.

What's being done about these crackdowns?

Despite these challenges, hope persists.

The Guardian noted that while climate activism arrests are on the rise, so are the number of protests worldwide. This suggests that the increasing crackdown on climate protests are not deterring activists from making their voices heard. Climate advocacy groups like Extinction Rebellion and The Sunrise Movement report an increased number of protests, particularly among younger activists.

