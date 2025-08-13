Expert debunks popular myth about energy industry: 'A huge misconception'

Clean energy is creating more jobs, and doing it more sustainably. That's the message behind a TikTok video that's making waves for how it challenges assumptions about the fossil fuel industry.

In the video, New Zealand-based climate communicator Nate Wilbourne (@naturenatenz) responds to a misguided comment about the fossil fuel industry providing more jobs than the renewable energy industry. Nate then explains that renewable energy doesn't just reduce emissions — it also boosts local economies and provides stable, long-term work.

"Clean energy can provide thousands of jobs here in New Zealand and be a big boost to the economy," Nate says. "It provides more jobs per dollar of investment than the fossil fuel industry does."

The data backs that up. A report from the World Resources Institute, The Green Jobs Advantage, found that solar energy projects create five times as many jobs per $1 million invested compared to fossil fuels. Nature-based restoration jobs, such as planting native vegetation or improving wetlands, generate 3.7 times more.

These roles aren't limited to big cities or specialized fields. "We need a huge workforce to construct wind turbines, install solar panels, and upgrade our homes and businesses," the creator explains. "These are local jobs — needed in every town, city, and region across New Zealand."

That context is important, as some industries claim they should remain dominant because they create employment. Nate calls this idea "a huge misconception," pointing out that while fossil fuel jobs often come in short bursts and bring boom-and-bust cycles, clean energy offers steady work and long-term economic resilience.

Clean energy jobs aren't just more plentiful per dollar — they also tend to be safer, more local, and more stable over time. While fossil fuel employment often follows boom-and-bust cycles, the clean energy transition offers consistent work tied to infrastructure upgrades, home improvements, and long-term maintenance.

"We already have all the tools we need to power Aotearoa on clean and sustainable energy," the creator says. "It's just a matter of investment."

Many viewers praised the video for making complex information approachable.

One commenter wrote, "Well articulated and accessible — thank you for sharing," while another said that it was "awesome info."

"Innovation is needed in green hydrogen energy. The end goal will be huge and lasting, but we need investment and engineers to work towards being cost-effective," added a third.

