  • Business Business

Government to invest $428M in remarkable projects to revive former coal communities: 'Will help prepare … for what lies ahead'

The funding will span 15 communities in 12 states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

by Rachel Beyer
The funding will span 15 communities in 12 states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Photo Credit: iStock

The United States Department of Energy is putting $428 million into clean energy manufacturing projects aimed at revitalizing former coal communities, according to EcoWatch. This funding gives these regions a chance to lead the country's move toward renewable energy.

"As demand grows for clean energy technology, the projects will help prepare the manufacturing industry for what lies ahead," the department said in a statement. The 14 selected projects will focus on producing materials and products that are critical to building a domestic clean energy supply chain.

The funding spans 15 communities in 12 states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Together, the projects are expected to create over 1,900 jobs — many of them union positions — and attract $500 million in private investments to support local economies.

🗣️ Do you think America could ever go zero-waste?

🔘 Never 👎

🔘 Not anytime soon 📅

🔘 Maybe in some states 🇺🇸

🔘 Definitely 👍

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, one initiative will produce 1,000 linear generators each year. They will improve grid reliability while reducing the need for fossil fuels. By turning coal-dependent areas into hubs for clean energy manufacturing, the program brings new opportunities to regions that have struggled economically and strengthens the country's energy independence.

This effort also ties into policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, which helps households switch to renewable energy and "go electric" with tax incentives. Combined, these initiatives lower costs for households while addressing air pollution and rising temperatures. 

For more details on how the Inflation Reduction Act can help you save money on clean energy upgrades for your home, check out The Cool Down's comprehensive IRA guide here. But taking advantage sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars, as President-elect Donald Trump has stated that he'd like to eliminate large portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, which could affect people's ability to benefit from the incentives. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"We are leading an unprecedented expansion of American energy production, a manufacturing renaissance, and the essential work of rebuilding our middle class. This is especially true in former coal communities, which are mounting a clean energy comeback by harnessing the urgent climate challenge in front of us and the clean energy solutions we invented here in America," said White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm added: "The transition to America's clean energy future is being driven by the talent and expertise of communities that have powered our country for decades."

With new economic opportunities and cleaner technologies on the horizon, this program gives families and workers in these areas a fresh start, all while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x