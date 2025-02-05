Report reveals unanticipated surge in US industry during 2024: 'A historic year'

This achievement means that the U.S. now has enough clean power capacity installed to power 72 million homes.

A new report released by The American Clean Power Association shows that clean energy installations and energy storage installations continued to grow strongly in 2024, with a huge surge in installations in the third quarter.

The report, as reported by CleanTechnica, noted that 29.6 gigawatts of clean power capacity was installed during the first three quarters, which was 86% more than the first three quarters in 2023. These installations include solar and wind power. This achievement means that the U.S. now has enough clean power capacity installed to power 72 million homes.

The fourth quarter of 2024 is expected to be a very big quarter for solar and wind power, which could make 2024 a record-breaking year for clean energy installations. Some of this increase could be due to the change in administration and worries that solar and wind subsidies will no longer be available.

"This record-setting quarter positions the industry to achieve a historic year in 2024, underscoring the strength of American clean power," wrote the ACP, per CleanTechnica.

A surge in renewable energy installations can have lots of benefits for consumers from enhanced reliability of the power grid to lower energy costs and cleaner air. Currently, much of our energy is dirty energy, which releases lots of planet-warming pollution into the air. Additionally, this pollution has many negative impacts on the environment and on human health.

As popularity soars, the prices of renewable energy technology are decreasing, making it more affordable for people to install at their own homes. Installing solar panels can save people lots of money on their utilities while also reducing the amount of harmful pollution our homes produce.

"The U.S. solar market is projected to grow with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030, reaching 37 GW of annual new installations in the final year of this decade," reported the ACP, per CleanTechnica.

