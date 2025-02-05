  • Business Business

Report reveals unanticipated surge in US industry during 2024: 'A historic year'

This achievement means that the U.S. now has enough clean power capacity installed to power 72 million homes.

by Lindy Whitehouse
This achievement means that the US now has enough clean power capacity installed to power 72 million homes.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new report released by The American Clean Power Association shows that clean energy installations and energy storage installations continued to grow strongly in 2024, with a huge surge in installations in the third quarter. 

The report, as reported by CleanTechnica, noted that 29.6 gigawatts of clean power capacity was installed during the first three quarters, which was 86% more than the first three quarters in 2023. These installations include solar and wind power. This achievement means that the U.S. now has enough clean power capacity installed to power 72 million homes. 

The fourth quarter of 2024 is expected to be a very big quarter for solar and wind power, which could make 2024 a record-breaking year for clean energy installations. Some of this increase could be due to the change in administration and worries that solar and wind subsidies will no longer be available. 

Do you think America could ever go zero-waste?

Never 👎

Not anytime soon 📅

Maybe in some states 🇺🇸

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This record-setting quarter positions the industry to achieve a historic year in 2024, underscoring the strength of American clean power," wrote the ACP, per CleanTechnica.

A surge in renewable energy installations can have lots of benefits for consumers from enhanced reliability of the power grid to lower energy costs and cleaner air. Currently, much of our energy is dirty energy, which releases lots of planet-warming pollution into the air. Additionally, this pollution has many negative impacts on the environment and on human health.

As popularity soars, the prices of renewable energy technology are decreasing, making it more affordable for people to install at their own homes. Installing solar panels can save people lots of money on their utilities while also reducing the amount of harmful pollution our homes produce.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

"The U.S. solar market is projected to grow with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030, reaching 37 GW of annual new installations in the final year of this decade," reported the ACP, per CleanTechnica.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x