Cities around the world crack down on irresponsible billboards, label them as 'the new tobacco'

Cities worldwide are increasingly restricting advertising for not just oil and gas companies, but also high-polluting products like flights and gas-powered cars.

The BBC reported on the growth of laws that aim to clear public spaces of advertisements that encourage irresponsible consumption. The aim is to combat rising temperatures and promote sustainable consumer behavior.

In 2024, The Hague kicked off the trend by becoming the first place to implement a ban of this type of billboards. In the past few years, several cities in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand have embraced the trend, including Stockholm, Sweden, and Florence, Italy.

It is no coincidence that The Hague was the first, according to its deputy mayor, Robert Barker. He cited the Dutch city's importance to the United Nations and its status as the International City of Peace and Justice as the rationale for taking a stand.

"So it's really a bit weird if, in a public space, we have a lot of fossil ads, while at the same time, you say to people, 'We should reduce them,'" Barker told the BBC.

The implementation of bans isn't straightforward, depending on the area's laws. The bans were able to withstand legal challenges in the Netherlands, but First Amendment protections in the U.S. make them difficult to enact. An effort in Toronto fell short due to concerns over its legality.

There are also fears that bans could lead companies to engage in greenwashing or simply redirect advertising dollars to other areas, like the internet. Any ban also needs to pair it with support for eco-friendly behavior, such as EV adoption.

Still, all the way from London to Sydney, cities are now exploring or instilling their own bans, with some targeting fossil fuel companies, while others extend to associated industries. Nationwide bans are another option, though regulating advertisements is more the norm currently.

World Health Organization Public Health and Climate Director Maria Neira called fossil fuels as "the new tobacco."

The overall shift mirrors past efforts to curb tobacco advertising, which gradually changed public perception and reduced health issues related to smoking.

"I think the comparison with tobacco is very accurate," Barker explained to the BBC. "Smoking ruins our lungs, while fossil fuel ruins the lungs of the planet.

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