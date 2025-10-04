Late businessman leaves stunning gift that will transform major zoo: 'It's a launchpad for a wilder tomorrow'

It's one of the oldest zoos in the country.

A generous donor and wildlife advocate gifted the Cincinnati Zoo with a jaw-dropping donation. Here's what they plan on doing with the funds.

Businessman Hugh Hoffman left the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden $60 million in the wake of his death in the spring of 2023. The zoo, known for its commitment to conservation, recently announced that the money will go towards an Impact Fund.

The fund will "enhance community partnerships and empower local and global communities to embrace coexistence with wildlife," as reported by WLWT News 5.

The zoo's director, Thane Maynard, said, per WLWT, "This generous gift … is more than a donation - it's a launchpad for A Wilder Tomorrow. His investment in our future allows the Zoo to remain a place where families learn, wildlife thrives, and nature is protected."

The Ohioan zoo's future goals include a new habitat for giraffes, a Mexican wolf habitat, and a plan to bring back rhinos.

"With generous partners and passionate supporters, the possibilities are as vast as the wild places we are working to protect," Maynard was reported saying.

The Cincinnati Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the country and is dedicated to reducing environmental impact. Its use of rain gardens, solar panels, and use of recycled building materials — not to mention its work with endangered species — are crucial for our environment.

Hoffman's donation is a prime example of putting money toward causes that are important to you. While not everyone has the financial ability to throw millions of dollars toward climate organizations they support, donations of any size can add up and make a difference.

Investing your dollars in eco-minded brands, companies, and organizations can help them do their part to fight the climate crisis. Be a part of the solution, and take action in a way that's fulfilling to you.

