Popular holiday snack brand sparks debate with image of Santa: 'The longer you look the worse it gets'

The holidays can conjure up many images, but one in particular left many wishing they could unsee it.

A Reddit user posted a photo of a Christmas cookie tin along with their suspicion that the Santa Claus depicted in the artwork was generated by artificial intelligence.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The r/mildlyinteresting community was quick to agree. One commenter noted, "The whole thing looks AI generated, the present wall looks completely nonsensical."

Commenters pointed out strange features, such as the asymmetrical window arches and the bizarre geometry of the gift boxes. Others joked about Santa's awkward squat.

Another Redditor declared, "The longer you look the worse it gets."

The consensus was one of growing frustration that AI was used to replace a human's creative work. AI continues to be a source of controversy. It's been similarly used to replace human fashion models, and the companies behind it have been accused of exploiting workers.

This wasn't even the first holiday-related AI blunder; Coca-Cola was recently called out for using AI in its annual Christmas-themed ad.

"That entire thing is garbage to look at," one Redditor said about the cookie tin. "It's depressing what's getting pushed out to save a buck."

The cookie tin manufacturer may have saved some upfront costs by not hiring a human to create its artwork, but AI is far from free.

Big tech is expected to invest trillions in AI. The costs are passed on to us in the form of massive resource consumption. Power-hungry AI processes such as generative images use an enormous amount of energy, put a strain on our electrical grid, and increase our reliance on dirty sources of energy.

These data centers also consume thousands of gallons of water to stay cool. With global temperatures rising, triggering droughts and water shortages, AI's true cost is poised to become an even larger issue. Lawmakers are already calling for accountability for AI's environmental impacts.

Even a humorous misfire such as this cookie tin artwork carries a tremendous toll.

These soaring costs greatly outweigh the benefit of not employing a comparatively low-wage human artist in the first place. Just because something can be done by AI doesn't mean it should be — not when it comes at the expense of our future and our planet's health.

One commenter summed up the general sentiment: "AI is such a scourge."

One commenter summed up the general sentiment: "AI is such a scourge."