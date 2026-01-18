Insiders reveal vast gap between US and China in crucial sector: 'The most important storyline to watch'

Energy analysts are marking a clear strategy divide between American and Chinese policymakers who are dealing with the same problem.

Reports from China describe strong investment in solar and wind development as the nation works to meet rising electricity demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. focus has shifted to natural gas, coal, and nuclear power.

The repercussions impact economies, electricity rates, and even healthy breathing.

"I would argue the Chinese renewable energy story is probably the most important storyline to watch for the global climate agenda," insider Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub at the Asia Society, told NPR.

China's offshore wind accounts for over half of the capacity under construction worldwide. As a result, the country is emerging as a powerhouse in the sector, Global Energy Monitor reported. Energy think tank Ember added that there was a 64% surge in solar installations during the first half of 2025, with China installing twice as much as all other nations combined.

" People who used to be swinging hammers building commercial real estate are now swinging hammers installing solar panels," David Fishman, principal at Shanghai consulting firm Lantau Group, told NPR.

It's part of China's strategy to deal with surging data center power demand that analysts are still trying to forecast. Goldman Sachs updated its estimates, now expecting artificial intelligence electricity needs to increase up to 175% from 2023 levels by the end of the decade. Scotland's Wood Mackenzie, another advisory firm, expects a 17% annual jump in Chinese data center power needs by 2030.

Electricity customers are along for the ride — U.S. rates are rising faster than inflation, NPR reported. But informed ratepayers aren't without a voice, as almost anyone can weigh in on policy with advocacy, votes, and investments.

For its part, China still has energy-related warts despite the glowing reviews. CNN reported that it produced 30% of the world's 55 billion tons of air pollution in 2022. And more than 80% of its electricity still comes from coal, oil, and gas. But that percentage has fallen sharply in recent years, according to Our World in Data.

China's progress also spotlights the speed with which renewables can profitably make an impact. New York financial advisory firm Lazard reported that solar and wind are the cheapest and fastest energy sources to develop for grid use, for example.

What's more, CarbonBrief noted, with a nod to renewables, that China's air pollution output has been steady or falling for 18 months.

"Developing the economy and reducing carbon emissions to address climate change are no longer contradictory," World Wind Energy Association vice president Qin Haiyan told NPR.

