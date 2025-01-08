This country's auto industry went from loser to leader almost overnight — here's how it pulled off the astonishing turnaround

It doesn't matter how you start; it's how you finish.

As the old saying goes, it doesn't matter how you start; it's how you finish. China's electric vehicle industry is living proof that the adage still holds water in the modern world.

For years, China was far behind the rest of the world in its transition to EVs. As Electrek noted, not only was it producing only slightly more EVs than the global average in 2020, but the industrial superpower hardly had plans to improve on those numbers; while countries like France aim to ban all non-electric vehicles by 2040, China's goal was to be 50% electric by 2035.

But the nation has since made an unprecedented push to fast-track those goals, becoming one of the world leaders in the EV transition in the process. This amazing turnaround is the result of, among other things, increased EV production, government incentives, and a massive national public charging network.

China now offers a vast array of EV options in a range of price points. This has lowered the barrier to entry for those looking to go electric. It's also helping the country meet its 50% goal about a decade earlier than initially anticipated.

According to Electrek, China has now overtaken Japan as the No. 1 global automobile exporter. U.N. Trade and Development reported the country accounted for 58% of the world's EV production in 2023.

Amid concerns the world is moving too slowly in its efforts to combat climate change, China offers a shining example of how quickly those efforts can expand. A country that was once a ball and chain for the EV transition is now leading the world in the effort.

With a population of 1.5 billion, China's rapid transition to EVs can drastically reduce our global carbon output. And with automakers in the country pushing to get these vehicles to the rest of the world, that impact can be even more significant.

This large-scale eco-friendly initiative is not the only one, either. PepsiCo recently announced plans to triple the size of its electric truck fleet. Car rental service Hertz is also offering thousands of dollars off slightly used EVs they're looking to resell.

While there's still much work to be done, China has shown us that amazing things can happen when a country commits to its green initiatives.

