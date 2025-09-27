New report reveals crucial sector where US is falling behind global competition: 'China is the engine'

The future of energy is shifting faster than most people realize, and it's good news for the planet.

The New York Times shared a new report from research group Ember, which found that China's massive investment in solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries is pushing fossil fuels to the brink of decline, creating a cleaner and cheaper energy system worldwide.

Here's why this matters: The report shows that since 2010, the cost of clean energy tech has dropped by 60-90%.

Thanks to that price drop, over 90% of new solar and wind projects built last year now generate electricity at a lower cost than even the least expensive coal or gas option. For everyday people, this means power that's not only cleaner but also more affordable, whether you're flipping on the lights, charging your phone, or cooling your home in the summertime.

"China is the engine," said the report's editor, Richard Black. "And it is changing the energy landscape not just domestically but in countries across the world."

The environmental payoff is huge.

Just last year, China met 84% of its growing electricity demand with wind and solar, avoiding a major spike in coal burning. That translated to a 2% drop in fossil fuel use, even as the country's appetite for electricity continued to rise.

Simply put, this means that more clean power on the grid results in fewer climate-warming emissions heating up our atmosphere.

This shift also has a ripple effect far beyond China. Across Africa, solar imports from China jumped 60% in the past year, helping 20 countries achieve record highs for clean energy. Nations like Mexico, Bangladesh, and Malaysia have also leapfrogged the U.S. in renewable electricity use, proving that affordable clean energy is no longer exclusive to wealthy countries.

Experts say this momentum could mark the beginning of the end for coal, oil, and gas, which are the main drivers of climate change. While coal is still being burned in China, it has taken a back seat to newer renewable energy forms.

"Coal is increasingly acting like training wheels," said Yuan Jiahai, a professor at North China Electric Power University. "It provides balance and backup while the clean electricity system gains strength and confidence."

With China leading the way and other nations following suit, clean energy is expected to become the norm in a greener future.

