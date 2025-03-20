Nine cities win major awards for promoting healthy lifestyles among residents: 'We are proud'

A duo of powerhouse organizations have awarded $745,000 in grants to nine cities focused on projects that support community health and wellness.

On Jan. 18, the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) and United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) announced their small, medium, and large city winners of the 2025 Childhood Obesity Prevention & Environmental Health & Sustainability Awards.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, took first place in the "small city" category for Wheels of Wellness — which provides bicycles, safety equipment, and skills workshops in underserved communities while promoting an active lifestyle benefiting long-term physical and environmental well-being. The other two small city honorees were Lima, Ohio, and Issaquah, Washington, respectively.

The top prize in the "medium" category went to Akron, Ohio. According to Bayer, the U.S. has more than 6,500 food deserts. While nutrient-deficient, ultra-processed foods are easily obtainable, fruits, vegetables, and other healthy food items are not.

Ultra-processed foods aren't only harmful to childhood development, contributing to obesity, diabetes, and reduced academic performance, per USCM, but they are also bad for the environment, demonstrating how human health is deeply interconnected with that of the planet.

For one, ultra-processed foods require significantly more energy to produce, as the Soil Association explained, so they are responsible for more heat-trapping pollution than homegrown or regeneratively farmed goods — and that's before taking into account transportation.

However, Akron's Mobile Market will bring grocery stores directly to people in food deserts, ensuring they have access to healthy foods at affordable prices. Savannah, Georgia, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, were the other two "medium city" grant recipients.

As for the "large city" category, first-place recognition went to the Plant, Pick & Plate Program in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which teaches fifth- to ninth-grade students about gardening and cooking. The collaborative initiative — whose partners include the city's Community Development Department and the Purdue Fort Wayne Extension — also supports community connection. Portland, Oregon, and New Orleans received second and third-place honors, respectively.

"[We] are proud to partner with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to help drive community-based solutions that directly address today's most pressing challenges," ABFHA president and CEO Kevin Keane said in a media release. "We look forward to building on our shared commitment to advancing health and sustainability nationwide."

"This partnership continues to show how public and private entities can collaborate to solve complex problems," USCM executive director and CEO Tom Cochran said in a statement to E+ELeader. "Investments in mobility are investments in a healthier, more sustainable future."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.