Chick-fil-A tests out game-changing new system that could transform its restaurants: 'Really cool project'

While corporations are certainly responsible for planet-warming pollution, some companies are taking action to curb their environmental impact.

Chick-fil-A is doing so by installing solar energy systems at locations across California, Electrek reported.

The company is working with SolMicroGrid to implement the technology, which harnesses and stores solar energy within microgrids.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, microgrids are localized electric grids that can operate independently from the main power supply. They provide energy resiliency, which can be vital as extreme weather events –– which are increasing in length and severity due to rising global temperatures –– can disrupt local energy networks.

The solar microgrids will decrease reliance on dirty energy at Chick-fil-A locations. Despite the rise of renewable energy sources, the majority of grid-provided power is still created using coal, gas, and oil.

The systems will also lower the company's spending on electricity, Electrek stated, providing about one-third of its energy needs and slashing utility costs by about 10%.

"The combination of solar and battery storage that we provided Chick-fil-A will help reduce energy costs while also achieving sustainability goals," SolMicroGrid CEO Kirk Edelman said, per the publication.

Locations in Santa Rosa and Stockton received Chick-fil-A's first solar microgrids, while another has been added in Oceanside.

Electrek reported that the Oceanside Chick-fil-A features 112 kW solar panels and an 81 kWh battery. These solar panels and battery are part of a "smart energy management system," which optimizes performance.

While Chick-fil-A evaluates the success of the first three microgrids, additional restaurants in California, Hawai'i, and the Northeast could serve as sites for future installations, according to a press release from Chick-fil-A. The company hopes to expand the technology over the next five years.

"Chick-fil-A's investment in piloting solar-powered microgrids, in partnership with SolMicroGrid, demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship," Chick-fil-A sustainability team lead Peden Young said, per Electrek.

"Really cool project," one person commented. "I'm glad business is getting into the green energy sector."

