Infamous summer reading list shows the perils of AI beyond just energy use: 'Completely embarrassed'

A major newspaper in the United States has rightly come under fire after the discovery of a lack of oversight that led to the publication of false information.

As detailed by The Verge, the May 18 issue of the Chicago Sun-Times featured a summer reading guide with recommendations for fake books generated by artificial intelligence. To make matters even more concerning, other articles were found to include quotes and citations from people who don't appear to exist.

The summer reading list included fake titles by real authors alongside actual books. The Sun-Times admitted in a post on Bluesky that the guide was "not editorial content and was not created by, or approved by, the Sun-Times newsroom," and added that it was "looking into how this made it into print."

In a statement later published on the newspaper's website, the Sun-Times revealed that the guide was "licensed from a national content partner" and said it was removing the section from all digital editions while updating its policies on publishing third-party content to ensure future mistakes like this are avoided.

According to The Verge, the reading list was published without a byline, but a writer named Marco Buscaglia was credited for other pieces in the summer guide. Buscaglia was found to have written other pieces that quote and cite sources and experts that do not appear to be real. Buscaglia admitted to 404 Media that he uses artificial intelligence "for background at times," but claimed he always checks the material.

"This time, I did not, and I can't believe I missed it because it's so obvious. No excuses," Buscaglia told 404 Media. "On me 100 percent and I'm completely embarrassed."

This is yet another incident that highlights the importance of maintaining professional standards and ensuring that AI-generated content is properly vetted before publication. In an age where misinformation can spread quickly, it's up to leading news outlets like the Sun-Times to avoid these mistakes so they don't lose the trust of the general public.

On a broader level, AI is an energy-intensive field that carries significant environmental concerns. The International Energy Agency published a report warning that electricity consumption from data centers that power AI is expected to double by 2026 and will reach a level that is "roughly equivalent to the electricity consumption of Japan." It's important to stay informed on critical climate issues and efforts to reduce energy consumption amid the ongoing evolution of AI technology.

How often do you worry about toxic chemicals getting into your home? Always 😥 Often 😟 Sometimes 😕 Never 🫠 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.