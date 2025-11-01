Affordable model drives major surge in Chevy sales — here are the details

The 2025 Chevy Equinox EV helped lift GM to record sales in the first three quarters of the year, easily outselling every other non-Tesla electric vehicle in the United States.

According to Electrek, the 2026 model offers buyers stylish new options that could keep the trend going.

Through the first nine months of 2025, the Equinox EV outsold its closest competitor, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, by nearly 11,000 units, largely thanks to over 25,000 units being sold in Q3 alone.

The low cost of the Equinox EV, which starts at $33,600, may have something to do with that.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

A new quarterly record for EV sales in the U.S. was set in Q3, according to Motor Intelligence data shared by CNBC, with more than 438,000 sold. The Equinox EV was among the most affordable models available.

The spike in sales may be due to consumers taking advantage of the up to $7,500 in federal incentives for each electric vehicle purchase, which came to an end on September 30 — much earlier than originally planned due to legislation passed over the summer.

Even without incentives, EVs save owners a lot of money in the long run. They don't require the same maintenance as gas-powered vehicles, such as oil changes, and a battery is much cheaper to charge than it is to fill a tank with dirty fuel.

On top of that, there's no tailpipe pollution. One MIT study found that a gas-powered car creates an average of 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile driven over its lifetime, while EVs that recharge on the average U.S. power grid produce 200 grams per mile.

Cutting transportation-related pollution is immensely important, as it is one of the main drivers of the planet's overheating and the extreme weather that goes with it.

All of this knowledge could convince some consumers to make their next car an EV.

Charging EVs at home can save hundreds of dollars a year compared to charging at public charging stations. Qmerit provides free, instant estimates for installing Level 2 EV chargers for homeowners who are interested.

Installing solar panels further enhances savings by reducing charging costs. EnergySage offers a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted solar panel installers and can save homeowners up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.