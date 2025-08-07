General Motors sparks buzz after bringing back popular model with game-changing upgrades: 'This is going to be a great vehicle'

Most new EVs in the U.S. still cost over $55,000, but luckily for those looking to make the switch, Chevy's most affordable electric car is coming back into the EV market.

In an interview, General Motors CEO Mary Barra confirmed that the Bolt EV is returning with some upgrades, including over 300 miles of range and a faster charging system. Production will begin in late 2025, and the car is expected to hit the market in 2026. It's part of GM's plans to reclaim ground from Tesla and meet the rising demand for cheaper, more accessible electric vehicles.

As reported by Electrek, the next-gen Bolt will use LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery chemistry, which helps lower costs and extend battery life. The new Bolt will also adopt the North American Charging Standard, giving drivers access to Tesla's Supercharger network, which is a major convenience upgrade. On top of that, it's getting a refreshed design, updated lighting, and a quieter, smoother ride thanks to its fully electric motor.

Like most EVs, the Bolt will require less maintenance than gas-powered cars (no oil changes, no tailpipe), and drivers could save hundreds on fuel costs each year. EVs are also much cleaner to operate. An MIT study found that gas-powered cars produce around 350 grams of planet-warming gas pollution per mile over their lifetimes, while EVs produce just 200 even when powered by the average U.S. electric grid.

Some who are critical about making the switch to EVs point to the environmental impact of mining for EV battery materials, but the full picture tells the full story. The clean energy transition is estimated to require digging up 30 million tons of minerals per year, but we currently extract more than 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy annually. And while dirty energy gets burned and cannot be used again, battery materials can be reused or recycled.

Installing solar panels can also cut EV charging costs even more. Charging with home solar is much cheaper than relying on public stations or the power grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from trusted and legitimate local installers and can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on a system.

As more automakers like General Motors roll out hybrid and electric options, EVs will be more affordable and practical for everyday drivers. If you want to start making a difference for both the environment and your personal bank account, making your next car an EV is a good place to start.

"Tesla has just about completely lost their head start. Now that the serious automotive players are in the market, the only way to succeed is to be a serious product-focused company. Fluff and filler will only work for so long," one commenter wrote under the Electrek report.

"I wish the Bolt well. GM knows how to manufacture vehicles. Now America needs to learn the advantages of EVs," another added.

"If they update the look, let it charge faster and keep the price low and competitive this is going to be a great vehicle," a third commenter and a current Bolt EUV owner wrote.

