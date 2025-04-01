Automaker unveils jet-inspired SUV with 'super impressive' features: 'My jaw dropped'

"It's going to be really hard for the world to catch up."

The China-owned car company Chery just raised the bar for electric SUVs with its new car, and the jet-inspired design is making waves already.

The Chery Exeed VX C-DM three-row SUV made its public debut this February, and it was touted for its sleek design and affordable price — only $33,085 U.S. Called "the land business jet," the Exeed takes the interior design of a private jet and imagines it within the context of a car, featuring high-quality leather and massage chairs.

Alongside being a nice-looking car, the Exeed VX C-DM has an electric mode, which has a range of more than 100 miles when utilized. This fact makes this car not only an appealing option from the aesthetic point of view but also from an environmental standpoint.

Even when the production of electricity is considered, EVs far outmatch their internal combustion engine counterparts when it comes to dirty energy transmissions. After only about six months of driving an EV, owners will more than make up for the amount of dirty fuels that power the electricity in EVs.

By investing in an EV instead of an ICE vehicle, users will be able to be environmentally conscious and reduce the amount of dirty fuel pollution. With high quality coming at reasonable prices, it is becoming easier than ever for consumers to buy an EV for cheap, creating financial stability and a greener future for us all.

Even having just released the preview for the car, consumers are already showing their support for the car, complimenting its modern look and effectiveness as the future of electric vehicles.

"My jaw dropped!" said one user. "The interior is more than suitable for a private jet!"

"Some super impressive tech in Chinese EVs lately," said another user. "The fact that they're pumping out long range EVs with self driving so quickly is very hard to ignore, within a couple years it's going to be really hard for the world to catch up."

