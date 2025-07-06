Officials spark controversy after making surprising move to ban Teslas from public fleet: 'There are multiple concerns'

The Charlotte City Council voted to ban Tesla from its list of approved vehicles for public fleet purchases. The move could reshape local EV adoption despite Tesla's widespread use and high-profile role in the electric car market.

What's happening?

Charlotte's City Council had planned to add 45 new electric vehicles from a list of pre-approved vendors. But in a 6-3 vote, officials opted to exclude Tesla after Democratic council member LaWana Mayfield raised concerns about the brand's safety record.

"So it is not just the particular owner of this product. It is the fact that this product has been in multiple lawsuits because of safety issues, and there are multiple concerns," Mayfield said during the meeting. Her motion passed despite pushback from other council members.

"I think we just set a dangerous precedent," said Republican council member Ed Driggs during the meeting. He argued that recalls and lawsuits aren't unique to Tesla — most major automakers have faced them. Meanwhile, WCNC reported that Charlotte already has 15 Teslas in its fleet.

Tesla points to data showing its vehicles — especially those using driver assistance tech — are nearly 10 times less likely to crash than the national average. But that hasn't stopped questions from piling up.

The company has come under fire in recent months for slow repair timelines, recurring recalls, and dropping customer satisfaction. And for the first time in years, sales have taken a dip, with global deliveries falling in early 2024.

Why is this decision concerning?

The decision could impact public perception of Tesla vehicles and influence which EVs customers consider safe or reliable, especially as more cities transition to electrifying their fleets. If more local governments exclude Tesla, it may narrow consumer confidence and access to lower-emission transportation options.

While safety concerns are at the heart of the decision, the exclusion of Tesla could also slow the adoption of EVs overall, which would be a setback for achieving climate goals. EVs play a key role in reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from gas-powered vehicles.

What's being done about it?

The city's new fleet will still include EVs — just not Teslas. Charlotte hasn't announced which other models will replace the Teslas originally slated for purchase. Still, other manufacturers, such as Ford, Hyundai, and GM, remain on the approved list.

For consumers curious about switching to an EV, there are plenty of safe, climate-friendly alternatives on the market. You can explore options that meet your needs — and your city's.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.