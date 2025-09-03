EV charging company launches cutting-edge service to solve annoying issue for drivers: 'What a radical concept'

Programs like this show how smart, hands-on solutions can make everyday life better.

ChargePoint is taking a major step toward improving EV charger reliability with the launch of its new Safeguard Care program.

By proactively dispatching technicians to maintain and inspect stations before issues arise, the company is setting a new standard for dependable public charging infrastructure for EV owners, according to a report from Electrek.

The Safeguard Care program, launched in July 2025, is now rolling out in six key U.S. states: California, Florida, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, and Georgia. Through routine, on-site checkups by trained technicians, ChargePoint aims to prevent charger downtime before it happens by cleaning, repairing, and testing equipment at high-traffic locations like parking garages and public charging hubs.

This proactive approach addresses one of the biggest frustrations for EV drivers: unreliable chargers.

By shifting from reactive fixes to more preventative care, ChargePoint is raising the bar for EV infrastructure reliability and giving drivers greater confidence in the growing electric future.

In keeping EV chargers running smoothly, Safeguard Care helps drivers avoid the stress of broken stations and wasted time searching for alternatives. For cities and businesses, reliable chargers mean happier customers, more consistent revenue, and fewer costly emergency repairs.

This kind of preventative maintenance also supports the broader shift to electric vehicles, which produce zero tailpipe pollution and help reduce air pollution in our communities.

Cleaner air means healthier people, especially in urban areas where poor air quality is linked to asthma and other serious health issues.

While the changing climate is a big challenge, programs like this show how smart, hands-on solutions can make everyday life better while pushing us toward a more sustainable future.

The public seemed genuinely pleased with ChargePoint's latest improvements.

"What a radical concept," one said, while another noted, "Chargepoint's reliability is improving."

